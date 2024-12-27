It’s that time of the season when teams rely on various outcomes to secure a playoff spot. Now, Geno Smith has turned to a division rival, pleading for their help to get the Seattle Seahawks into the postseason.

The Seahawks have exceeded expectations this year. The NFC West team underwent a significant rebuild, highlighted by the departure of Pete Carroll and the arrival of Mike Macdonald as head coach.

Given these changes, many analysts doubted their playoff chances. However, the Seahawks are now just a few favorable results away from securing a spot in the 2024 NFL postseason.

Geno Smith asks the Cardinals for help to make the playoffs

Since their Super Bowl XLVIII triumph, the Seahawks have struggled with consistency. They’ve made six playoff appearances since then but have failed to find postseason success.

Earlier this year, Seattle made the tough decision to part ways with Pete Carroll. The head coach was instrumental in leading the team to its first and only Super Bowl victory, but recent seasons had not gone well under his leadership.

After missing the playoffs in 2023, the Seahawks’ front office opted for a fresh start. While there were doubts about Mike Macdonald’s ability to lead the team, the decision appears to be paying off.

The Seahawks currently hold a 9-7 record and are on the playoff bubble. However, they need the Cardinals to defeat the Rams to keep their hopes alive. That’s why Geno Smith, quarterback of the club, has publicly asked Kyler Murray for help in defeating Los Angeles.

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith (7) reacts following then conclusion of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons on October 20th, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

“Honestly, we shouldn’t be in this position,” Smith said on Thursday. “That’s the main thing. Understanding that we got to control our destiny when we can, yeah, I’m going to be a big Kyler Murray fan on Saturday. If they get it done, they get it done.”

What happens if the Rams win in Week 17?

The Rams are just one win away from clinching a playoff spot. If they defeat the Cardinals in Week 17, they could also secure the divisional title based on the strength of victory tiebreaker.

If the Rams lose, the Seahawks would control their own destiny. Both teams would be 9-7 heading into Week 18, setting up a high-stakes showdown in Los Angeles as the Rams host Seattle in what promises to be a thrilling matchup.

