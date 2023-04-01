Chicharito Hernandez said Mexican fans were part of the problem for the national team's success. Now, after years out from famous Tri, the striker could be back.

Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez missed the Qatar 2022 World Cup after off-field problems left him out of Mexico's national team for almost three years. Though he had very solid seasons with LA Galaxy at MLS, coach Gerardo Martino never revealed the real reason why the striker wasn't called.

Chicharito is the best all-time scorer for Mexico's national team with 52 goals. In that historic list, the striker is above extraordinary names such as Jared Borgetti, Cuauhtemoc Blanco, Luis Hernandez and Carlos Hermosillo. The 34-year old has the tremendous distinction of playing for two of the greatest clubs in the world: Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Now, in an incredible turn of events, Chicharito might receive another chance with Mexico. Diego Cocca is starting a new process as head coach of the famous Tri and, the lack of forwards and the schedule, could lead him to call back Javier Hernandez. Read here to check out the details of when this might happened.

Chicharito Hernandez could return with Mexico's national team

If Javier Hernandez is called back, this would come in a very controversial moment. Just a few days ago, after Mexico tied with Jamaica at home in the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League, Chicharito blamed the fans pointing out they're one of the reasons why the national team don't have success at the World Cup.

Even in this scenario, Chicharito admitted that Diego Cocca has already told him about a possible return for Mexico. "Three weeks ago I received a call from Diego Cocca to let me know that, as any other player, I have the doors open. Obviously all would depend on our performances and the decisions he makes."

Of course, this was very surprising for Chicharito. "I thanked him for the call (Diego Cocca) and he told me that it wasn't just me. That all Mexican players have open doors and we have to earn our spot."

When will Chicharito return with Mexico's National Team?

The next game for Mexico is a friendly match against the United States on April 19th at Glendale, Arizona. Considering this is not a FIFA window, only players from Liga MX would be called, but, Chicharito might have a shot if there's an understanding with LA Galaxy. The trip won't be that long from Los Angeles.

If that doesn't happen, the next chance for Chicharito to play with the National Team could be the Concacaf Nations League Finals in June at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Javier Hernandez would be a massive motivation for Mexican fans to support the Tri.