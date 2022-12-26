The group B leaders, Chivas Guadalajara, and Atlas will play against each other at the Jalisco Stadium in what will the 5th and last Matchday of the Copa por Mexico. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It is the last Matchday and in group B it will only serve to complete the statistics, since Chivas Gualdalajara won their first three games and, by obtaining a 5-point difference over their rivals in this match, Santos Laguna and Tigres UANL, they have secured first place.
At the moment they are waiting for a rival that will come out of group A, in which America, Necaxa and Cruz Azul have possibilities of finishing as leaders. For Atlas, it will simply serve as a friendly preparation for the Clausura 2022 (where they will try to improve the poor performance they had in the Apertura 2022).
Chivas vs Atlas: Kick-Off Time
Chivas Guadalajara will play against Atlas for the Matchday 5 of the Copa por Mexico this Tuesday, December 27 at the at the Jalisco Stadium in Jalisco, Mexico.
Costa Rica: 9 PM
Dominican Republic: 11 PM
El Salvador: 9 PM
Guatemala: 9 PM
Honduras: 9 PM
Mexico: 9 PM
Nicaragua: 9 PM
Panama: 10 PM
Chivas vs Atlas: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Costa Rica: Sky HD
Dominican Republic: Sky HD
El Salvador: Sky HD
Guatemala: Sky HD
Honduras: Sky HD
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Nicaragua: Sky HD
Panama: Sky HD