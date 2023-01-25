Club America face off with Mazatlan on Matchday 4 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Club America host Mazatlan on Matchday 4 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Here you will find all the information about the game including date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US. The match will be available on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

So far, Club America are the biggest disappointment in the start of a new tournament in Liga MX. The favorites to be champions have no wins after three matches and two of those games were at home. All ties at the moment for Fernando Ortiz and his players: Queretaro (0-0), Toluca (2-2) and Puebla (2-2). It's time to finally wake up.

Mazatlan are the worst team in Clausura 2023 with two losses in two games. Though they still have a pending match against Leon which was postponed from Matchday 1, there's no more margin of error for Gabriel Caballero's squad. Furthermore, Mazatlan are in the last places of the quotient table and that could bring them a huge penalty fee.

Club America vs Mazatlan: Date

Club America host Mazatlan as part of Matchday 4 in Liga MX Clausura 2023 on Saturday, January 28 at 10:05 PM (ET). The game will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Club America vs Mazatlan: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

How to watch Club America vs Mazatlan in the US

Club America clash with Mazatlan in Matchday 4 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are Univision, TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com and Univision NOW.