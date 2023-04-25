It has been a great career in all regards for Gareth Bale, including a successful run playing for Real Madrid, and retiring in Los Angeles FC. Now, the team of the hour took a chance on him coming back from retirement.

Could Gareth Bale come back from retirement? The club of the hour is recruiting him

It was a bit surprising when Gareth Bale confirmed his retirement earlier this year. Despite he had already lost his place near the top of the world a couple of years ago, his talent suggests he could still be playing if he wanted to.

Bale is only 33 years old, young compared to the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, or even Karim Benzema. All those players remained impactful through their most recent seasons, although the Welsh didn’t want that.

His stint in Real Madrid included multiple Champions League titles, highlighted by the two goals scored against Liverpool in the 2017-2018 final. The last time he played professionally was with Wales at the World Cup. But he also played a huge role in Los Angeles FC winning the MLS in 2022.

Is Gareth Bale coming back from retirement?

Last week there was one humble club all over the news. That was Wrexham AFC, a Welsh team that earned their long-awaited promotion from the fifth division to the EFL League Two in the United Kingdom.

The reason why they took over most headlines is because they are co-owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. They have been investing heavily to win the title. Their dream of being in the Premier League is a big one, although they proved to be capable of reaching goals.

Bale was one of the famous people that congratulated Wrexham AFC for their accomplishment. For McElhenney that was a nice message, but also an opportunity to recruit him. The star of “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” took a chance to sign him. “Hey @GarethBale11 let’s play golf, where I totally won’t spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season”, Wrexham’s co-owner he posted on Twitter along with Bale’s video.