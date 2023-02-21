It’s not the best night for Thibaut Courtois or Alisson Becker in Anfield. Both goalkeepers have made shocking mistakes during Real Madrid and Liverpool’s encounter at the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Real Madrid and Liverpool are drawing 2-2 in the first half of their first leg match of Round of 16 2022-23 UEFA Champions League. While Darwin Nuñez scored the first in an incredible flick, the second goal was all Thibaut Courtois’ mistake against Mohamed Salah.

Courtois lost the ball in the box, with the extremely bad luck that Salah was right there to receive it and score with ease. However, he wasn't the only one as Vinicius put the 2-2 after a failed pass by Alisson. Of course, the mistakes were so clear that fans went to Twitter to share their impressions.

Much of the talk was comparing the two goalkeepers to Loris Karius, who made several mistakes during the 2018 Champions League final which the Reds lost to the Spanish team 3-1. Here, check out all the memes and reactions.

Thibaut Courtois and Alisson Becker's mistakes: Funniest memes and reactions

Apart from the talk comparing Courtois to Karius, many Real Madrid fans are disappointed with the overall performance of the keeper, who hasn’t been in his best form in the last few games. However, Alisson wasn't left behind. Twitter didn’t hold anything back:















