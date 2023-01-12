Cristiano Ronaldo will take the field in the month of January, find out all the details.

Cristiano Ronaldo will take the field in Saudi Arabia this month, but it won’t be for new club Al-Nassr, just yet. Technically it will be in a kind of “All-Star” game exhibition. CR7 is currently serving a two-match ban for the incident that occurred in the Premier League last April when the Portuguese star slapped a 14-year-old’s phone out of his hand after a match against Everton.

Because of this his first game in Saudi Arabia will be against longtime foe Lionel Messi and PSG but Ronaldo will be a part of a combined Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal starting XI. Cristiano Ronaldo has been watching from the stands as his club sits first in the Saudi Premier League with 29 points after 12 games.

So, when will the Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal starting XI take on PSG? Find out all the details below and save the date as Cristiano Ronaldo makes his Saudi Arabian debut.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo play in Saudi Arabia?

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his Saudi Arabian debut on January 19th against PSG, which will field Lionel Messi in yet another Messi- Ronaldo encounter. Ronaldo’s first match for Al-Nassr will be on January 22 against Ettifaq.

Since his arrival, CR7 is living a life of luxury, as the former Real Madrid star is living in a super-sized "Kingdom Suite" and has his image projected on the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. Al-Nassr ‘s Instagram profile jumped from 800,000 followers to 10 million once the Portuguese international made the move official.

Cristiano Ronaldo is on a record contract that will pay him $200 million per season at Al- Nassr, a move the Manchester United legend frowned upon only two months ago.