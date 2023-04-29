One of Cristiano Ronaldo's former colleagues at Manchester United has struggled mightily in England, struggling to make an impression and falling well short of the lofty goals set for him. The player has now decided on his next course of action, whether he will remain with the Red Devils next season.

Arriving at Old Trafford in 2021, Jadon Sancho was supposed to provide the finishing touch for the Manchester United offense and help them win the UEFA Champions League. After waiting over two seasons and shelling out €85 million to get their ideal player, few Red Devils' supporters could have predicted such a different outcome.

Unfortunately, starting his comeback in England with three different managers in one season and a shattered team was not ideal. Since then, however, a combination of physical and emotional troubles have threatened to wreck his season, and he has not been the same force he was during his time as a Borussia Dortmund player.

The 23-year-old, although scoring in the most recent game against Tottenham, has not yet reached the same heights and seems cautious, opting to move back instead of forward or picking the safer option, and even hesitating when faced with a shooting opportunity. While United's manager has shown patience and faith in the English winger thus far, that will eventually wear thin.

What next for Jadon Sancho and Manchester United?

The Manchester City academy product may return to his native Germany in an effort to regain his self-confidence, as reported by the Suddeutsche Zeitung. It has been reported that the left winger wants to make a temporary comeback to Borussia Dortmund as soon as possible.

“Sancho has now ended up completely offside in Manchester and, according to reports, would rather return to BVB today rather than tomorrow, on loan", the article said.

Before moving back to the Premier League and Manchester, the winger was at Dortmund for four years. The Englishman was an absolute phenomenon in the Bundesliga, where he made 137 games and scored 50 goals.