The 2024 NFL season has been an absolute roller coaster for Bryce Young. He went from being the starter to being benched and then back to being the starter again. However, an injury now threatens his participation in the final two games of the season.

In 2023, the Carolina Panthers invested heavily in Bryce Young’s potential. The Chicago Bears held the 1st overall pick in the NFL Draft, giving them significant leverage to demand a hefty trade package from Carolina to secure the selection.

Bryce Young joined the NFC South team with high expectations. However, his rookie season was underwhelming, and while the start of 2024 also left much to be desired, he has recently begun proving himself as a capable quarterback.

Panthers provide a major update on Bryce Young’s injury

This year, the Panthers began their campaign with Bryce Young as their starting quarterback. Doubts surrounded the former 1st overall pick, but the team stuck with him despite the challenges.

However, it didn’t take long for the Panthers to question their decision. After a disappointing start, the team benched Young in favor of veteran Andy Dalton—a move many interpreted as the end of Young’s tenure in Carolina.

Dalton suffered a hand injury just weeks after taking over the starting role, forcing the Panthers to rely on Bryce Young once again. The second-year quarterback seized the opportunity and, while the team’s overall success remains elusive, his individual performances have shown promise.

The Panthers were eliminated early this season, but they’ve kept Bryce Young as their starter. The team intends for him to play the final two games of the year, though a hamstring injury briefly put those plans in jeopardy.

On Thursday, the Panthers listed Young as a full participant in practice, quelling fears that his injury would sideline him for the remainder of the campaign. However, Carolina is taking this issue very seriously to avoid a major problem in the near future.

Will the Panthers trade Bryce Young next year?

When the Panthers initially benched Bryce Young, reports surfaced suggesting the team might consider trading him. However, the front office quickly dismissed these rumors, committing to Young for at least the 2024 season.

Looking ahead to 2025, Bryce Young’s future in Carolina remains uncertain. While he has regained some confidence from the organization, he is still under intense scrutiny. A strong finish to the season will be crucial for him to solidify his place with the team moving forward.

