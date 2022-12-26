Cruz Azul will play against Club America at the Nemesio Diez Stadium in what will the Matchday 5 of the Copa por Mexico. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).
Group A of this Copa por Mexico is still open and there are still three teams with chances to finish as leaders and play against the winners of the other group, Chivas Gualadalajara. Two of those teams are precisely these two rivals, so it will undoubtedly be a game of enormous interest.
Also very present in the memories of the fans of these two teams is the last game between the two, where America won 7-0 in the Apertura 2022. Of course, it could be an excellent opportunity for revenge, or a new frustration for Cruz Azul.
Cruz Azul vs Club America: Kick-Off Time
Cruz Azul will face Club America for the Matchday 5 of the Copa por Mexico this Tuesday, December 27 at the at the Nemesio Diez Stadium in Toluca, Mexico.
