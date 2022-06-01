Curaçao take on Honduras at Stadion Ergilio Hato in Willemstad for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Curaçao vs Honduras: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League

Curaçao and Honduras meet in the Group Stage of the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. This game will take place at Stadion Ergilio Hato in Willemstad. Both teams need a win to get back on track but the visitors will most likely win. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+.

Curaçao have a tough game at home as underdogs, even though Honduras is not a big team they are considered superior in offensive attack. The other problem is that Curaçao have not won a game since June 5, 2021.

Honduras are also needing a victory to end their losing streak of 13 games without a win. This could be the perfect opportunity for Honduras, plus they have to deal with Canada on June 13.

Curaçao vs Honduras: Date

Curaçao and Honduras play for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League on Friday, June 3 at Stadion Ergilio Hato in Willemstad. The home team must find a way to stop the visitors, but the home team hasn't won in a year and a lot of friendly games have been cancelled.

Curaçao vs Honduras: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Curaçao vs Honduras at the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League

This game for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League, Curaçao and Honduras at the Stadion Ergilio Hato in Willemstad on Friday, June 3, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.

