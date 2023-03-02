Argentina won the Qatar 2022 World Cup after a final for the ages against France which went all the way to a thrilling penalty shoot-out. Emiliano Martinez had a major role in that amazing run as the best goalkeeper in the tournament. Just a few days ago, Dibu won The Best award for his performances.

Since the group phase, Emiliano Martinez became a key factor. However, he took everything to another level in the knockout stages. Dibu was crucial to eliminate the Netherlands in the quarterfinals and, in the final, France had no answer for him. His save against Kolo Muani will be remembered forever in the extra time.

Now, Emiliano Martinez spoke about his experience in the Qatar 2022 World Cup final. Read here to check out all the details such as which were the first words the goalkeeper said to stars such as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. The moment was very special.

Dibu Martinez reveals special message to Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the World Cup final

Emiliano Martinez spoke about many unknown details which occurred after the World Cup final between Argentina and France. During an interview with TyC Sports, Dibu revealed which were the first words he told Lionel Messi just moments after hoisting the trophy.

"I was celebrating with my daughter and I told him: 'Thanks for making us World Champions'. He made us what we are. I would love for him to play the next World Cup, but we have to go step by step. First, I just hope he reaches and plays the next Copa America."

Then, Dibu Martinez was asked about a very controversial subject. His exchanges with Kylian Mbappe. The goalkeeper emphasized that he nould never mock a player of that caliber and remembered the exact moment when he approached Mbappe while the French star was sitting on the pitch sad about the loss. It was truly special.

"To Mbappe, I told him that he had to be proud of the type of final he played. I have nothing but respect for him. I told him to look ahead, because he had an amazing final. I told him he shouldn't be on the pitch regretting what happened. He didn't want to hear anything of course. He just lost a final. The one who should have been sitting on the pitch was me (laughs)."