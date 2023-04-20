Dide is the new sensation in the world of music. Read here to find out if the masked rapper is indeed a player from the Premier League.

Dide has shocked the music world as a mysterious masked rapper. Just a few days ago, the artist released the official video of his song named "Thrill" and it already has more than 600 000 views in YouTube. When soccer appeared on his posts, social media couldn't believe it.

Of course, when the hit exploded, thousands of fans started wondering about the identity of the masked rapper. On his Instagram account, in February 6th of 2023, Dide presented himself like a "Rapper at home and Footballer on the Pitch."

That sparked big rumors about the possibilty of a famous Premier League player being Dide. Read here to find out all the details about who could be the sensational masked rapper.

Dide: Who is the Premier League masked rapper?

According to many theories, thanks to his Instagram posts, Dide is a soccer player from the Premier League who's identity is yet not known. He kind of confirmed this in another message on February 15th. "Premier League footballer brings out his first rap freestyle video under the pseudonym Dide." It came with an Intro Freestyle video also available on YouTube.

Two months later, after Thrill appeared, thousands of fans are already throwing out possible names for the masked rapper. For example, Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal as his first name has all the letters included in Dide. Not an exact anagram, but pretty close.

Another hint which has driven fans crazy is that, according to the lyrics of Thrill, the team he plays for is a winning one. So, if we carefully analyze the Premier League's standings, the options could be narrowed to Arsenal, Manchester City and maybe, just maybe, Manchester United.

However, if we keep playing the detective story, it has been confirmed that the music video of Thrill was shot in London. That opens again the chances for clubs like Chelsea, Crystal Palace, West Ham, Tottenham and, of course, Arsenal. In this category, Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke and Wilfried Zaha have been identified as possible names for the rapper.

However, in every debate among celebrities and followers, Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal is still the favorite to one day appear and reveal he's Dide. Producers, singers, players and fans are sure that the vocals and the form of his body definitely point out to the 23-year old striker.