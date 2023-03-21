Antoine Griezmann is reportedly disappointed that Didier Deschamps named Kylian Mbappe as the new French national team captain and could make an unexpected decision as a result.

Even though they're still one of the strongest national teams on Earth, it's time for changes in France. Veteran players who were pivotal in their 2018 World Cup success are stepping away from international duty, including former captain Hugo Lloris.

With the March international window right around the corner, Didier Deschamps has already named his successor. Kylian Mbappe, unquestionably the best player in the country, will wear the captain's armband from now on.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar has already helped the nation win a World Cup as well as reaching the Qatar 2022 final, winning the tournament's Golden Boot in the process. Deschamps' choice, however, reportedly didn't sit well with Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann reportedly considering international retirement after Mbappe is named France captain

According to French outlet Le Figaro, the Atletico Madrid star is disappointed at being snubbed for the France captaincy. Griezmann, 32, may feel he's experienced enough to take over after Lloris and Raphael Varane's retirement.

In fact, L'Equipe claims Griezmann is so frustrated with Deschamps' decision that he's even considering his international future with the French national team. Will the former Barcelona star retire from international soccer? Griezmann was named vice-captain behind Mbappe, but it doesn't seem to be enough for him.

"Kylian Mbappe is the new France captain. Antoine Griezmann is the vice-captain. Kylian ticks all the boxes to have this responsibility. On the pitch as well as within the squad, by being a key element," Deschamps explained, via TF1.

French legend Robert Pires addressed this situation, claiming it's disrespectful to Griezmann. “A logical choice? Honestly, no. Considering his longevity, what he’s done down the years, I was expecting it to be Griezmann," the Arsenal icon told Franceinfo, via Get French Football News. “Antoine is Didier’s stalwart, the one with the most caps in a row (74). It’s a lack of respect towards Antoine. Although I must stress I have nothing against Kylian.“