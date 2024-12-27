Klay Thompson snubs Warriors' Stephen Curry when naming the greatest shooter in the NBA

The iconic Golden State Warriors dynasty featured one of the NBA‘s greatest duos in Stephen Curry and his “Splash Brother,” Klay Thompson. Over their 13 seasons together, they led the Warriors to four championships and set numerous records. However, what seemed like a never-ending partnership came to an end this season when Thompson made the move to the Dallas Mavericks.

Thompson faced a tough final year with the Warriors, and the move to Dallas marked a fresh start for the “Captain.” Recently, in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Thompson passed Reggie Miller on the NBA’s all-time 3-point shooting list, moving into fifth place.

After the game, and hitting his 2,561st career triple to claim the fifth spot, Thompson posted a tribute on social media, calling Miller “the greatest shooter ever,” a message that sparked controversy among Warriors fans due to his omission of Curry.

“One of my favorite memories along this journey was working out for the Knicks in June 2011, and (then-general manager) Donnie Walsh told me how much I reminded him of Reggie,” Thompson wrote. “That meant the world to me and inspired me to never stop shooting. Salute to the greatest to ever shoot it! Thanks for the blueprint OG!”

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks makes a three point shot to pass Reggie Miller for fifth all-time three point baskets against the Minnesota Timberwolves. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

When Thompson ‘ghosted’ Curry

This wasn’t the first time a controversial moment occurred between former teammates Thompson and Curry. According to Draymond Green, when the Warriors hosted the Mavericks for Thompson’s first return to Chase Center, the Dallas star “ghosted” Curry before the game began.

“Steph was supposed to speak before the game,” Green shared on The Draymond Green Show with co-host Baron Davis. “[Steph] was like, ‘I called [Warriors VP of Communications Raymond Ridder] and told him I’m not speaking. I just need to lock in on the game. … And I talked to Klay about it.’ [Steph] tried to check in with Klay on something else, and Klay ghosted him. So he got pissed.”

A growing rift between Curry and Thompson?

Many fans and analysts are questioning whether there’s a growing distance between the two players, who, just a few years ago, seemed inseparable. With one player in Texas and the other still in California, it’s possible that their bond is changing.

Adding fuel to the fire, several of Thompson’s former Warriors teammates congratulated him on his milestone via social media, including Andrew Wiggins, Zaza Pachulia, and Matt Barnes. However, Curry has yet to publicly acknowledge his achievement.

