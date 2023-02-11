It feels like Real Madrid and Barcelona are at each other's throats again because of Iker Casillas and Gerard Pique's heated Kings League rivalry. After some playful back and forth, the former Whites goalkeeper brought up the refereeing at Stamford Bridge to Pique's attention.

One of the better parts of Friday's Kings League Matchday 6 preview included former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and former Real Madrid captain Iker Casillas. The two players who shared a locker room while on international duty with the Spanish national team reminisced in a humorous back-and-forth regarding officiating concerns.

Not for the first time, the Kings League has felt the heat of the rivalry between the two La Liga giants. These debates are inevitable, given that the two individuals in question are such prominent symbols of both teams, both of which they have captained for a considerable amount of time.

Gerard Pique's recollection of the former La Liga referee Cesar Muniz Fernandez was the catalyst. The Kings League president and former Blaugrana player recounted a penalty that was previously called in a game between Elche and Real Madrid.

What was said between Iker Casillas and Gerard Pique?

The contentious play occurred with the score tied at 1-1 in the 92nd minute of a match during the 2012-13 season. The ex-referee was instrumental in Los Blancos' triumph by awarding a penalty that Cristiano Ronaldo later converted.

The 36-year-old centre-back remarked that “that penalty Pepe got for his dive against Elche was one of Madrid's most historic disgraces”. The former Blancos shot-stopper was not amused by this comment and did not sit mute in the face of these statements that made his club seem terrible.

Casillas replied angrily, "Disgrace was you against Chelsea, my friend", in reference to the infamous disputed officiating by Tom Henning Ovrebo at Stamford Bridge during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals in 2009. Following Iker's remark, Pique said, "I don't want to get into this" to end the conversation and avoid further escalation of the situation.