England will receive Ukraine at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, March 26, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group C Matchday 2 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their ninth overall meeting. No surprises here as England are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on five occasions so far; Ukraine have won only once to this day, while the remaining two matches have ended in a draw.
Their last match was played on July 3, 2021, and it ended in a 4-0 win for the English at UEFA Euro 2020. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.
England vs Ukraine: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 11:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 PM
Kenya: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
Ukraine: 7:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 1:00 PM (ET)
England vs Ukraine: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+, ESPN
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Sportklub 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
France: L'Equipe Web, Free, L'Equipe, Molotov
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Greece: Alpha TV, Nova Sports 1
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Indonesia: K-Vision, MNC Soccer Channel
International: Sport 24 Extra, UEFA.tv
Ireland: Virgin Media Two, Virgin TV Go, Channel 4
Israel: Sport 1, Sport 2
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, 20, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Poland: sport.tvp.pl, Polsat Box Go, TVP Sport, Polsat Sport Extra, TVP Sport App
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Sportklub 6 Serbia, Arena Sport 2P
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
Ukraine: MEGOGO Football 1
United Kingdom: Channel 4
United States: Fubo (Free trial), VIX+