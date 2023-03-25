England and Ukraine square off on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in Group C of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

England vs Ukraine: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

England will receive Ukraine at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, March 26, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group C Matchday 2 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

[Watch England vs Ukraine online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their ninth overall meeting. No surprises here as England are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on five occasions so far; Ukraine have won only once to this day, while the remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on July 3, 2021, and it ended in a 4-0 win for the English at UEFA Euro 2020. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.

England vs Ukraine: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 11:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 PM

Kenya: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

Ukraine: 7:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

England vs Ukraine: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+, ESPN

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Sportklub 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

France: L'Equipe Web, Free, L'Equipe, Molotov

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Greece: Alpha TV, Nova Sports 1

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: K-Vision, MNC Soccer Channel

International: Sport 24 Extra, UEFA.tv

Ireland: Virgin Media Two, Virgin TV Go, Channel 4

Israel: Sport 1, Sport 2

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, 20, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, Polsat Box Go, TVP Sport, Polsat Sport Extra, TVP Sport App

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Sportklub 6 Serbia, Arena Sport 2P

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

Ukraine: MEGOGO Football 1

United Kingdom: Channel 4

United States: Fubo (Free trial), VIX+