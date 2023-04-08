Man United beat Everton 2-0 on Saturday, but Marcus Rashford had to be taken out in the second half with a groin injury. It has prompted an angry tirade from Erik ten Hag, who has now blasted the Premier League.

Marcus Rashford limped off the field during Manchester United's Premier League match against Everton, dealing a significant injury blow to the Red Devils. United dominated the first half, taking 21 chances on goal and forcing Jordan Pickford to make 10 saves in the opening 75 minutes.

Scott McTominay gave them the lead after 36 minutes, and Anthony Martial doubled it for United with an assist from Marcus Rashford. But a few minutes later, Rashford got up after handling a high ball and instantly pointed to his thigh.

As play resumed, he stepped back into the field and eventually hobbled off with the medical staff at his side. United's offense saw a change when Erik ten Hag opted to substitute the Englishman with Wout Weghorst.

What did Erik ten Hag say about Marcus Rashford's injury?

An otherwise happy and celebratory day at Old Trafford was dampened by Rashford's injury. This clearly worried Erik ten Hag despite his team's 2-0 victory against Everton.

"I can't say in this moment, you are doctor, maybe? I am not. We have to wait, how bad or how good it is. Obviously he went off with a complaint, now we have to wait, set a diagnosis and we will see. Some things you can't avoid but it was avoidable. Why is the Premier League giving us the late Sunday night game (against Newcastle) and giving us the early Saturday game? I think it's not right.

"You run the risk, the players can't recover that quickly, we know all research that players need a certain period to recover and it accumulates. So then you run even more of a risk. It's also part of the schedule that we now find ourselves in this situation and now we can only pray he is not dropping off.

"Not any manager at this stage of the season will rotate so much. I know it's the toughest league of all the leagues we are in you need a squad to rotate to a certain point. But this was avoidable, it was not necessary to set the schedule like we have now. I think another fact is more important than the sporting element like protecting the players. Today we have seen a very entertaining afternoon but players can't do it so often when they're not fresh", the Dutch manager said after the match.