Manchester City didn’t want any surprises for their Round of 16 second leg match against RB Leipzig in the 2022-23 Champions League. So, Erling Haaland took matters into his own hands and scored a hat-trick in the first half, before scoring the fourth goal in the second.

According to MisterChip, Haaland is the third player to score three goals in the first half of an elimination match in the Champions League, after Lionel Messi (2010) and Robert Lewandowski (2022).

He also scored the fastest brace in only 78 seconds. While this feat is impressive, some fans aren’t buying it. As always, there’s fandom wars on social media. So, here, check out the funniest memes and reactions to Haaland’s poker.

Haaland scores five goals in Champions League: Funniest memes and reactions

This is also his 17th career hat-trick, and his fifth in the season with Manchester City.








