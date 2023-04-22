Arsenal's point total in the Premier League dipped once again on Friday as they played to a tie with Southampton. Erling Haaland, their primary challenger, responded quickly on social media with a short but elegant shot at the North London club.

On Friday, Arsenal surrendered further ground after being held to a 3-3 home tie by Southampton. The Gunners had played to a tie in their previous two games and were hoping to get back on track at the Emirates Stadium.

After falling down early, they continued to struggle, enabling the Saints to extend their advantage by two goals 11 minutes in. In the 87th minute, Arsenal were down 3-1 and it appeared like they were going to lose. Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka scored within two minutes of one other to enable them to salvage a point.

Mikel Arteta's players have drawn three of their Premier League games recently, resulting in a six-point slump. They have been horrendous defensively and not nearly as effective as they typically are offensive.

How did Erling Haaland reportedly react to Arsenal's tie with Southampton?

That's a huge boost for Manchester City's championship hopes. Now they are just five points behind first place and have played two games less than the leaders.

The rest of their schedule is winnable, particularly with Erling Haaland at the helm as he is the Citizens' top goalscorer with 32 league goals so far. Speaking of the Norwegian star, it seemed like he was happy with Arsenal's second consecutive loss.

The 22-year-old took to Twitter shortly after the final whistle at the Emirates to share a series of photographs from training with the caption: "Mood. Still". It has led some to speculate that the tweet had anything to do with Arsenal's match.