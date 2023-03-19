The last days of March will have a lot of activity from national teams. Not only with games for points, such as the Euro qualifiers or the Concacaf Nations League, but also many friendlies. Here we will tell you what will be the friendly games that you can enjoy from Monday, March 20.
Although it is true that the European and Concacaf teams will be affected by their federation's competitions, equally teams like Germany or Belgium will play friendly matches, as well as nations from Conmebol, Africa and Asia and Oceania; which will take advantage of this opportunity to get ready for future competitions.
Perhaps the most outstanding case is that of Argentina, who will play their first game after the grand final won in mid-December against France, and which allowed them to reach their third world title. Teams like Uruguay, Brazil, Morocco, Japan, Colombia, etc. will also have action.
March 2023 Friendlies
2023-03-20
Fiji vs Vanuatu
2023-03-21
Tahiti vs New Caledonia
Maldives vs Pakistan
2023-03-22
Nepal vs Laos
India vs Myanmar
Iran vs Russia
Republic of Ireland vs Latvia
2023-03-23
Honduras vs El Salvador
New Zealand vs China PR
Solomon Islands vs Vanuatu
Hong Kong vs Singapore
Malaysia vs Turkmenistan
Hungary vs Estonia
Kuwait vs Philippines
Argentina vs Panama
2023-03-24
Tahiti vs New Caledonia
Australia vs Ecuador
Japan vs Uruguay
Korea Republic vs Colombia
Uzbekistan vs Bolivia
Saudi Arabia vs Venezuela
Indonesia vs Burundi
Bangladesh vs Seychelles
Bahrain vs Palestine
Thailand vs Syria
2023-03-25
Bhutan vs Laos
Myanmar vs Kyrgyz Republic
United Arab Emirates vs Tajikistan
Georgia vs Mongolia
Germany vs Peru
Morocco vs Brazil
2023-03-26
New Zealand vs China PR
Fiji vs Solomon Islands
Greece vs Lithuania
Lebanon vs Oman
North Macedonia vs Faroe Islands
2023-03-27
Argentina vs Curaçao
Indonesia vs Burundi
Korea Republic vs Uruguay
Kuwait vs Tajikistan
Bangladesh vs Seychelles
Jordan vs Philippines
Syria vs Bahrain
Macau vs Singapore
Chile vs Paraguay
2023-03-28
Australia vs Ecuador
Japan vs Colombia
Nepal vs Bhutan
Kyrgyz Republic vs India
Malaysia vs Hong Kong
Armenia vs Cyprus
United Arab Emirates vs Thailand
Uzbekistan vs Venezuela
Germany vs Belgium
Saudi Arabia vs Bolivia
Morocco vs Peru