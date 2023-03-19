The month of March will feature many international games, many of which will be friendlies. Here we will tell you what will be the matches that will take place during the remainder of the month of March.

The last days of March will have a lot of activity from national teams. Not only with games for points, such as the Euro qualifiers or the Concacaf Nations League, but also many friendlies. Here we will tell you what will be the friendly games that you can enjoy from Monday, March 20.

Although it is true that the European and Concacaf teams will be affected by their federation's competitions, equally teams like Germany or Belgium will play friendly matches, as well as nations from Conmebol, Africa and Asia and Oceania; which will take advantage of this opportunity to get ready for future competitions.

Perhaps the most outstanding case is that of Argentina, who will play their first game after the grand final won in mid-December against France, and which allowed them to reach their third world title. Teams like Uruguay, Brazil, Morocco, Japan, Colombia, etc. will also have action.

March 2023 Friendlies

2023-03-20

Fiji vs Vanuatu

2023-03-21

Tahiti vs New Caledonia

Maldives vs Pakistan

2023-03-22

Nepal vs Laos

India vs Myanmar

Iran vs Russia

Republic of Ireland vs Latvia

2023-03-23

Honduras vs El Salvador

New Zealand vs China PR

Solomon Islands vs Vanuatu

Hong Kong vs Singapore

Malaysia vs Turkmenistan

Hungary vs Estonia

Kuwait vs Philippines

Argentina vs Panama

2023-03-24

Tahiti vs New Caledonia

Australia vs Ecuador

Japan vs Uruguay

Korea Republic vs Colombia

Uzbekistan vs Bolivia

Saudi Arabia vs Venezuela

Indonesia vs Burundi

Bangladesh vs Seychelles

Bahrain vs Palestine

Thailand vs Syria

2023-03-25

Bhutan vs Laos

Myanmar vs Kyrgyz Republic

United Arab Emirates vs Tajikistan

Georgia vs Mongolia

Germany vs Peru

Morocco vs Brazil

2023-03-26

New Zealand vs China PR

Fiji vs Solomon Islands

Greece vs Lithuania

Lebanon vs Oman

North Macedonia vs Faroe Islands

2023-03-27

Argentina vs Curaçao

Indonesia vs Burundi

Korea Republic vs Uruguay

Kuwait vs Tajikistan

Bangladesh vs Seychelles

Jordan vs Philippines

Syria vs Bahrain

Macau vs Singapore

Chile vs Paraguay

2023-03-28

Australia vs Ecuador

Japan vs Colombia

Nepal vs Bhutan

Kyrgyz Republic vs India

Malaysia vs Hong Kong

Armenia vs Cyprus

United Arab Emirates vs Thailand

Uzbekistan vs Venezuela

Germany vs Belgium

Saudi Arabia vs Bolivia

Morocco vs Peru