Fenerbahce take on Besiktas at Fenerbahce Sport Complex in Istanbul for the 2022-2023 Super Lig. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Fenerbahce and Besiktas meet in the 2022-2023 Super Lig. This game will take place at Fenerbahce Sport Complex in Istanbul. Both teams are going through a winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this Super Lig game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

[Watch Fenerbahce vs Besiktas online free in the US on Fubo]

Fenerbahce are in the 2nd spot of the standings with 54 points with a margin of only six points with the first spot, plus they have won the three most recent games.

Besiktas have an almost perfect record in the last five games, they won three and drew one including a 0-1 loss against Sivasspor.

Fenerbahce vs Besiktas: Kick-Off Time

Fenerbahce and Besiktas play for the 2022-2023 Super Lig on Sunday, April 2 at Fenerbahce Sport Complex in Istanbul.

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Canada: 1:30 PM

Mexico: 12:30 PM

United States: 1:30 PM

Fenerbahce vs Besiktas: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Canada: beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada

Mexico: Star+

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT