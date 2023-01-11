24-year-old Nicolas Gonzalez has been playing in Serie A for two seasons now after three years in the Bundesliga.

Nicolas Gonzalez has made a steady climb in his career, first starting off at Argentinos Juniors in his native Argentina before making the leap to the Bundesliga with VfB Stuttgart. Since 2021 he has been at Fiorentina and has had great success with 13 goals in 50 games.

Now according to 90min, Nicolas Gonzalez could be making his biggest move to date, a $32 million transfer to the Premier League with Leicester City. The Foxes need a player that can come in and make an impact and the Argentine seems to fit the bill.

Leicester City has sent Fiorentina their initial bid and are reportedly waiting for the transfer to be accepted and get the paperwork underway. Gonzalez has 5 goals in 11 matches this season for La Viola and could be Premier League bound as soon as the winter.

Player profile of Nicolas Gonzalez

Nicolas Gonzalez usually plays on the left side of the attack but has been known to play on the middle and on the right when called upon, for the Foxes he can be a multiuse player. Gonzalez is also a good crosser of the ball and has a knack for goal.

In the three leagues Gonzalez has played in he has scored 47 goals in 176 games, showing he is very adaptable to various leagues and situations. Gonzalez was left off of the Argentine 2022 World Cup squad due to injury but at 24 is a player the national team will count on going forward, with Argentina Gonzalez has won two championships.