In yet another major blow to the USMNT star, manager Graham Potter confirms the American winger will miss the next few months.

In what could be his swan song at Chelsea, Christian Pulisic will miss substantial time for the Premier League side as the length of his injury was confirmed from in trouble manager Graham Potter. The injury could not have happened at a worse time for Pulisic who was finally getting a run of games for the club, going down injured in his third consecutive start.

In a press conference Graham Potter told the media that Pulisic will be out “for a couple of months, hopefully less”, at the moment the official announcement is two months. For Potter it’s just the latest bit of bad news in a long list of ones which has seen his side contend with 10 first team player injuries.

Help is on the way for Chelsea in Portuguese midfielder João Félix, but for USMNT star Christian Pulisic it could have very well been the end of his time for The Blues after what can be summed up as a disappointing stint at the club.

Christian Pulisic’s injury history

When it is all said and done Christian Pulisic’s time at Chelsea will be summed up in one word, “injury”. In his four seasons at the club, Pulisic has been injured seven times since 2019 missing a total of 40 games.

Despite spurts of good play, the American has been largely ineffective for his club over the course of the last two seasons. Despite leading statistics such as chances created per minutes played, Pulisic has only 9 goals in 59 matches over the course of the last two seasons.

This season Pulisic has 1 goal and 2 assists in 21 matches, adding to the pain of a poor season in general at Chelsea. While talented the American has been largely inconsistent, playing his best soccer for the club in 2020/21 where he helped Chelsea win the UEFA Champions League.

For Pulisic its back to the drawing board, for Chelsea a big question about their number 10’s future, transfer rumors have been just that, rumors, with no real takers. At this point could both sides now cut their losses and finally look for a new destination for Pulisic to start fresh?