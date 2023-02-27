The Best FIFA awards took place on Monday, Feb. 27th to celebrate the best players and coaches of last year, as well as the Best Fans. Without surprise, Argentina fans took the prize and Gianni Infantino couldn' resist to sing along.

During the ceremony, the award was received by Carlos Tula, an Argentine who has been to 13 World Cups. However, that part of the ceremony was a little bizarre as El Tula, as this fan is known, came to the stage with a drum and sang one of the Argentine songs.

While it wasn’t the 2022 World Cup hit ‘Muchachos,’ Infantino, Ronaldo Nazario, and more of the assistants couldn’t resist to clap and try to sing along. Check out the video of the moment during The Best FIFA awards.

VIDEO: Argentina wins The Best Fans at The Best