The 2023 Gold Cup is the most important event of the year in Concacaf. Read here to find out when and where to watch the draw and the possible matchups during the tournament.

Gold Cup 2023 Draw: Schedule, Where to Watch in the US and Possible Matchups

The 2023 Gold Cup will be the 17th edition of the most important tournament in the North, Central America and Caribbean region. 15 national teams which belong to Concacaf and Qatar as a special guest will fight for the trophy from June 16 to July 16.

There will be 15 different venues (14 in the United States and one in Canada) in the road to the final which will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The UMSNT and Mexico start as the favorites to hoist the trophy.

The United States arrive as the reigning champions and as the only team which made the knockout stages during the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Read here to find out when is the 2023 Gold Cup Draw, where to watch it and the possible matchups.

When is the 2023 Gold Cup draw?

The draw for the group stage of the 2023 Gold Cup will be held on Friday, April 14 at 3PM (ET). The event will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Where to watch the 2023 Gold Cup draw in the US?

The Gold Cup 2023 Draw will be available on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options if you don't want to miss the event in the United States are TUDN and FS2.

2023 Gold Cup: What are the possible matchups?

During the group stage, there's no chance to have a matchup between Mexico, the United States, Canada or Costa Rica as they already have a position on each one of the four groups. They will be on Pot 1 prior to the draw.

United States are on Group A (A1), Mexico are on Group B (B1), Costa Rica are on Group C (C1) and Canada are on Group D (D1). If logic prevails, and all these teams from Pot 1 win their groups and their subsequent quarterfinals matches, they will face in the semifinals with the brackets to be determined.

Prior to the draw, Pot 2 will have the next four best-ranked teams: Panama, Haiti, Jamaica and Guatemala. Then, according to Concacaf's ranking, Pot 3 will have Honduras, El Salvador, Cuba and Nicaragua. Pot 4 will have three teams to be determined and Qatar.

This is how Concacaf explains the procedure. "The Group Stage draw will commence by placing the Pot 1 seeded teams in their pre-assigned groups, using their pre-assigned group spheres in Pot 5. The draw will then continue by drawing spheres from Pot 2 and determining each team’s group with a sphere from Pot 6. The same procedure will be repeated for all spheres, including those in Pots 3 and 4, using the group spheres in Pots 7 and 8, respectively. Once all teams have been assigned a group, the draw will conclude."