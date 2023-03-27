Greece take on Lithuania at OPAP Arena in Athens for the 2023 International Friendly. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Greece vs Lithuania: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 International Friendly in your country

Greece and Lithuania meet in the 2023 International Friendly. This game will take place at OPAP Arena in Athens. The home team wants to try a couple of things before returning to international tournaments. Here is all the detailed information about this Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

[Watch Greece vs Lithuania online free in the US on Fubo]

Greece started the year with a victory in the 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers, they won the first game of the year against Gibraltar 3-0 on the road.

Lithuania last won a game on March 25, 2022, on that occasion they won against San Marino 2-1. The most recent game for them was a loss against Serbia 0-2.

Greece vs Lithuania: Kick-Off Time

Greece and Lithuania play for the 2023 International Friendly on Monday, March 27 at OPAP Arena in Athens.

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

United Kingdom: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Greece vs Lithuania: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Greece: Alpha TV, Nova Sports Prime

Mexico: Star+

Norway: TV 2 Play

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com