Greece and Lithuania meet in the 2023 International Friendly. This game will take place at OPAP Arena in Athens. The home team wants to try a couple of things before returning to international tournaments. Here is all the detailed information about this Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Greece started the year with a victory in the 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers, they won the first game of the year against Gibraltar 3-0 on the road.
Lithuania last won a game on March 25, 2022, on that occasion they won against San Marino 2-1. The most recent game for them was a loss against Serbia 0-2.
Greece vs Lithuania: Kick-Off Time
Greece and Lithuania play for the 2023 International Friendly on Monday, March 27 at OPAP Arena in Athens.
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
United Kingdom: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Greece vs Lithuania: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Greece: Alpha TV, Nova Sports Prime
Mexico: Star+
Norway: TV 2 Play
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com