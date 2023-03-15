Before the substitution, Erling Haaland was within striking distance of Lionel Messi's record for most goals scored in a single Champions League game in the 7-0 trashing of Leipzig. Now Pep Guardiola has given an explanation for the decision to bench the prolific Norwegian striker.

With three goals in the first half, Erling Haaland helped Manchester City take command of their second-leg UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matchup against RB Leipzig at the Etihad. The Norwegian's efforts will not only help his team advance in the tournament thanks to an 8-1 win on aggregate, but they also represent a remarkable personal accomplishment.

His five goals were scored in a crushing 35-minute stretch, and he had a hat trick at the break. Two additional goals from close range compounded the misery for the visitors, thanks to Ilkay Gundogan's and Kevin de Bruyne's efforts.

Haaland joins Luiz Adriano (2014) and Lionel Messi (2012) as the only other players with five Champions League goals in a single game. The 22-year-old striker's chance to break the Argentine's record was cut short when, in the 62nd minute, he was replaced.

Why did Pep Guardiola replace Erling Haaland against Leipzig?

The Norway international expressed his displeasure at being substituted with half an hour remaining in the game. Haaland told BT Sport after the game that he had wished to add his sixth when he was taken off by manager Pep Guardiola: "I told Pep when I went off that I would love to score a double hat-trick. But what I can do!", he said.

The Spanish boss has since addressed Haaland's accomplishment and provided context for his benching: "I know that Leo [Messi] scored five goals, I remember it perfectly. But it's incredible that Haaland did it in 60 minutes, it's not the case with Leo. But Erling is very young he has an incentive of beating Messi's record in the future. If he would have achieved that at 22, he would be bored in the future!

"You know, what are we going to say, the numbers of the season... the problem with this boy is that when he doesn't score two or three goals then he will be criticized. For the rest of his career, this is the reality. He is a joy and he's always happy in the dressing room, helping and giving his all for others. He's a great competitor, with a great mentality. He's scored five goals and it's not easy", Guardiola was quoted telling Sky Sports.