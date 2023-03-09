Just like the world's best player conversation revolved around Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the debate on who's the greatest coach on Earth for many years was reduced to Pep Guardiola or Jose Mourinho.

Their success, but especially their contrasting styles is what sparked the big question. While many were impressed by the Spaniard's soccer philosophy, others felt much more connected with The Special One.

Whether Guardiola or Mourinho is the better coach is a question that has existed for a long time but had no answer other than one's personal opinion. However, it looks like now we may have an official answer to the debate.

IFFHS reveals all-time ranking of world's best coach

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) ranked the 50 best coaches from 1996 to 2022. Their method was taking into consideration the top 20 national team coaches and the top 20 club coaches by year, allocating points to each position:

"The first placed received 20 points, the second placed 19 points, the third placed 18 points …. And 1 point for the twentieth place. If the annual ranking comprised fewer than 20, no point will be awarded for the unoccupied places . Adding the points from the individual years of each category provides an IFFHS ALL TIME WORLD’S BEST COACH Ranking from 1996 to 2022."

Neither Mourinho nor Guardiola finished atop the list, with Manchester United icon Sir Alex Ferguson leading the ranking with 257 points. However, as for the Pep vs. Mou debate, the Portuguese had the upper hand as he finished behind the Scottish legend with 242 points. Guardiola, on the other hand, ended up in third place with 221 points.

IFFHS' world best coach ranking (1996-2022)

  1. Sir Alex Ferguson (Scotland) - 257 points
  2. Jose Mourinho (Portugal) - 242 points
  3. Pep Guardiola (Spain) - 221 points
  4. Arsene Wenger (France) - 211 points
  5. Joachim Low (Germany) - 200 points
  6. Carlo Ancelotti (Italy) - 189 points
  7. Vicente del Bosque (Spain) - 175 points
  8. Diego Simeone (Argentina) - 168 points
  9. Marcelo Lippi (Italy) - 156 points
  10. Didier Deschamps (France) - 154 points
  11. Luiz Felipe Scolari (Brazil) - 151 points
  12. Guus Hiddink (Netherlands) - 145 points
  13. Marcelo Bielsa (Argentina) - 145 points
  14. Otmar Hitzfeld (Germany) - 134 points
  15. Jurgen Klopp (Germany) - 127 points
  16. Sven Goran Eriksson (Sweden) - 126 points
  17. Fabio Capello (Italy) - 120 points
  18. Tite (Brazil) - 120 points
  19. Franklin Rijkaard (Netherlands) - 104 points
  20. Jose Pekerman (Argentina) - 104 points
  21. Unai Emery (Spain) - 101 points
  22. Rafael Benitez (Spain) - 97 points
  23. Roberto Mancini (Italy) - 95 points
  24. Louis van Gaal (Netherlands) - 94 points
  25. Oscar Washington Tabarez (Uruguay) - 90 points
  26. Massimiliano Allegri (Italy) - 77 points
  27. Karel Bruckner (Czech Republic) - 76 points
  28. Carlos Bianchi (Argentina) - 75 points
  29. Giovanni Trapattoni (Italy) - 75 points
  30. Fernando Santos (Portugal) - 74 points
  31. Roberto Martinez (Spain) - 70 points
  32. Carlos Alberto Parreira (Brazil) - 65 points
  33. Hector Cuper (Argentina) - 63 points
  34. Otto Rehhagel (Germany) 63 points
  35. Dunga (Brazil) - 62 points
  36. Josef Heynckes (Germany) - 61 points
  37. Alejandro Sabella (Argentina) - 61 points
  38. Zinedine Zidane (France) - 58 points
  39. Mauricio Pochettino (Argentina) - 56 points
  40. Marcelo Gallardo (Argentina) - 56 points
  41. Roger Lemerre (France) - 56 points
  42. Ramon Diaz (Argentina) - 55 points
  43. Jose Camacho (Spain) - 54 points
  44. Antonio Conte (Italy) - 53 points
  45. Luis Enrique (Spain) - 53 points
  46. Gerard Houllier (France) - 50 points
  47. Wanderley Luxemburgo (Brazil) - 50 points
  48. Bruce Arena (USA) - 49 points
  49. Dirk Advocaat (Netherlands) - 49 points
  50. Felix Magath (Germany) - 48 points