The 29-year-old English international continues to have interest from top clubs in Europe and this one is not Manchester United.

It has long been rumored that Harry Kane is on Manchester United’s wish list, well that continues to be the case but now there is another top European club looking to land the services of the English striker. Kane is coming off of scoring two goals at the FIFA World Cup for England and currently has 17 goals in 27 matches for Spurs this season.

Now according to 90min, Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich are still hopeful they can land Kane as they continue to search for an adequate replacement for Robert Lewandowski. Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann is keen on signing Kane and admitted to being an admirer of the striker.

For Harry Kane there have been rumors for a number of years of him leaving Tottenham where he has scored 265 goals in over 400 games but has yet to win a title. Here are further details of Harry Kane’s contract situation at Spurs.

When does Harry Kane’s contract expire?

Harry Kane has a contract with Tottenham until the summer 2024, it has been reported that contract extension talks are ongoing, but Kane has yet to commit his future to Spurs. It has been reported that Kane is not very happy with the current form the team has and could contemplate leaving the club in search of a new challenge.

Bayern Munich has estimated Kane’s worth at around 50 million euros and would be willing to pay that transfer fee for the England striker. If Bayern are serious about signing Kane, then talks should heat up again near the summer where Kane will only have one year left on his current deal.