Hearts will host Celtic at Tynecastle Park in the quarterfinals of the 2022-2023 Scottish Cup. These teams will be facing each other for the second time in the last four days. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The quarterfinals of the 2022-2023 Scottish Cup will have Hearts playing against Celtic for a place in the final four. This game will take place at Tynecastle Park. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Celtic are the leaders of the Scottish Premiership with a clear dominance. Their nine-point advantage over all-time rivals Rangers puts them as the best team in Scotland. They also have a 20-game undefeated streak that includes a dozen wins in a row. The last defeat goes back to November to against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Hearts have been a competitive team this season as well. Although they are 34 points behind their next opponent in the standings, they are in the third place. The next match could be the opportunity to take revenge on Celtic after losing 3-1 last Wednesday in the league.

Hearts vs Celtic: Kick-Off Time

Hearts will clash with Celtic at Tynecastle Park in the quarterfinals of the 2022-2023 Scottish Cup this Saturday, March 11.

Argentina: 9:15 AM

Australia: 11:15 PM

Brazil: 9:15 AM

Jamaica: 7:15 AM

Mexico: 6:15 AM

UK: 12:15 PM

United States: 7:15 AM

Hearts vs Celtic: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Brazil: Star+

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Star+

UK: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

United States: ESPN+