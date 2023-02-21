Inter will face Porto for the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Inter vs Porto: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

Inter will play against Porto this Wednesday, February 21 for the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Inter vs Porto online in the US on Paramount +]

Inter are having a pretty decent season. Champions of the Italian Super Cup, they are now looking to go further in other competitions, as Serie A, although they are in second place, seems difficult considering the huge difference that leaders Napoli have obtained. No less than 15 points.

That is why all the efforts of the Milan teams are put into this Champions League, and for that they must beat some tough rivals. Porto are second in the Primeira Liga, 5 points behind leaders Benfica. They have been very solid in the group stage and hope to repeat their good performances.

Inter vs Porto: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 23)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 23)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 23)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 23)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 23)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 23)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 23)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 23)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 23)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Inter vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Belgium: Club RTL, Pickx+ Sports 3

Brazil: HBO Max, Space Brazil

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1

Indonesia: Moji, Vidio

International: Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, LiveScore App

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: Amazon Prime Video

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Football, RTL 7

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play

Philippines: Premier Sports

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: TVI Player, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, TVI

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport PSL, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 3

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2

USA: Paramount+, ViX, VIX+

