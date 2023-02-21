Inter will play against Porto this Wednesday, February 21 for the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Inter vs Porto online in the US on Paramount +]
Inter are having a pretty decent season. Champions of the Italian Super Cup, they are now looking to go further in other competitions, as Serie A, although they are in second place, seems difficult considering the huge difference that leaders Napoli have obtained. No less than 15 points.
That is why all the efforts of the Milan teams are put into this Champions League, and for that they must beat some tough rivals. Porto are second in the Primeira Liga, 5 points behind leaders Benfica. They have been very solid in the group stage and hope to repeat their good performances.
Inter vs Porto: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (February 23)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 23)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 9:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (February 23)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 23)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 23)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 23)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 23)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 23)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (February 23)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Inter vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Belgium: Club RTL, Pickx+ Sports 3
Brazil: HBO Max, Space Brazil
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1
Indonesia: Moji, Vidio
International: Sport 24 Extra
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, LiveScore App
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: Amazon Prime Video
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Football, RTL 7
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play
Philippines: Premier Sports
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1
Portugal: TVI Player, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, TVI
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport PSL, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 3
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2
USA: Paramount+, ViX, VIX+