Russia have been banned from all competitive play by FIFA and UEFA since February 2022, and no plans exist to lift the embargo as the invasion of Ukraine continues. Here, find out why the Russian Football Union have shown interest in becoming a member of the Asian Football Confederation.

The Russian Football Union's executive committee will meet this weekend to explore the possibility of leaving UEFA in favor of joining the AFC. There have been rumors that the governing body of the Russian Federation wants to leave the European Football Association and instead join the Asian Football Confederation.

Both FIFA and UEFA have banned all Russian national and local teams from professional competition since February because of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Neither organization plans to remove the ban as long as the war in Ukraine persists. The Sbornaya were not included in the qualifying draw for Euro 2024 and will not be taking part in any forthcoming qualifying matches beginning in March due to the UEFA ban.

Furthermore, FIFA banned them from all future international events, including the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where Argentina ultimately prevailed. The Russian Federation's requests to have the suspensions overturned were denied by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland.

Why Russia could switch allegiances from UEFA to the Asian Football Confederation?

According to ESPN, Russian football officials are optimistic that a switch to the AFC would pave the way for a more warmly received comeback if and when FIFA lift the ban. The organization thinks that shifting its focus to Asia will speed up the process of getting back into action. Still, the FIFA suspension remains in place. Both the prolonged prohibition and Russia's military expansion into Ukraine have no apparent end in sight.

"In the current geopolitical realities, the presence of the RFU in UEFA contradicts the national interests of Russia. It is impossible to build sports friendship with countries unfriendly to us and with constant poking from the collective West", the deputy of the State Duma, Roman Teryushkov, told sports.ru.

The vast majority of Russia's territory is inside Asia. Although the bulk of the population is concentrated in the European part of the country. UEFA are certainly keeping a close eye on the issue and will likely seek clarity from Valeri Karpin's side on their intentions.

For Russian teams, particularly those who have participated in the Champions League and other top-level European tournaments, the choice to quit UEFA and join AFC would have a variety of repercussions, the most significant of which would be financial. There has never been a team to defect from Europe's regulatory organization. Countries outside of Asia are now welcome to join the Asian Federation.

Prior to 2006, Australia was a member of the Oceania confederation but later switched to the Asian region. While no countries have ever left UEFA, the AFC has followed precedent in the past by welcoming members from outside the organization. After leaving the Oceania Football Confederation in 2006, Australia began competing as an Asian country.