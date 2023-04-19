Istanbul Basaksehir and Fenerbahce meet in the 2022-2023 Super Lig. This game will take place at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu in Istanbul. The home team continues to climb spots in the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this 2022-2023 Super Lig game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Başakşehir have lost two games in the last five, the most recent game for them being a 0-1 loss against Istanbulspor on the road. So far they are in the 6th spot of the standings with a record of 13-6-8.
Fenerbahce are on a short winning streak of two wins after losing a game against Besiktas 2-4 at home. They want to keep their current standings spot to reach the european tournaments.
Istanbul Basaksehir vs Fenerbahce: Kick-Off Time
Istanbul Basaksehir and Fenerbahce play for the 2022-2023 Super Lig on Wednesday, April 19 at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu in Istanbul.
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Croatia: 7:30 PM
France: 7:30 PM
Mexico: 12:30 PM
Portugal: 6:30 PM
Turkey: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 7:30 PM
United States: 1:30 PM
Istanbul Basaksehir vs Fenerbahce: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Brazil: Star+
Croatia: Sportklub 3 Croatia
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mexico: Star+
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Serbia: SportKlub 3 Serbia
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT