Barcelona are expected to re-sign its former captain and all-time great Lionel Messi this summer and the superstar apparently has a strong desire to return to the club. It seems, however, that he is not the only player with a strong desire to return to the Camp Nou.

Reports out of Spain suggest that Lionel Messi, Barcelona's former captain, will be a key cog in the club's plans for the next season. This summer, the Argentine World Cup winner may sign with any team he wants since he will be a free agent.

However, he reportedly wants to return and join Xavi Hernandez's side badly. After reportedly receiving an apology call from club president Joan Laporta for his dismissal from the club in 2021, the superstar is believed to be more eager than ever to return.

But he isn't the only player who longs for a return to the Camp Nou. A player who was once thought of as the shining light of Blaugrana's renowned La Masia program is now eager to return to his roots.

Who is the former Barcelona player that is pleading to come back?

Once the shining star of the La Masia academy, Riqui Puig is now trying to resurrect his career in Major League Soccer after a disappointing run with Barcelona's first squad. The 23-year-old's debut with the first squad at Camp Nou in 2018 came with high stakes.

Although he showed promise in the youth system, he was never able to break through to the professional ranks. Puig was released by Xavi Hernandez last summer after he failed to make an impression under a series of coaches. And after considerable debate, the Spaniard signed with LA Galaxy in the United States.

After moving to Los Angeles, Puig's potential was immediately apparent. He has been the best-looking player on the field, seemingly effortlessly picking the ball out of the air and directing play from the center of the field. Now the midfielder has sent his former side a come-and-get-me plea by retweeting a Twitter post about his recent success in the US in 2023 with the phrase, "Laporta bring him back."