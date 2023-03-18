A Thomas Muller supporter on Facebook was trying to catch his attention by telling him that Manchester City would be a far more difficult opponent than PSG or any other club. A humorous spelling error, though, helped him get the eye of the German star striker.

The UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals and Semi-Finals draw for the 2022-23 campaign have produced a number of fascinating potential matches. In one of them, Manchester City, coached by Pep Guardiola, will take against his ex-side, Bayern, where Joao Cancelo is now on loan.

On Friday, the brackets of the top European championship were drawn. The two giants were the fifth and sixth clubs picked, respectively, guaranteeing a challenging path to the Semi-Finals for both teams.

The first leg between the Premier League champions and the Bundesliga winners will be played at the Etihad Stadium on either Tuesday, April 11, or Wednesday, April 12. The return leg, which will be played in Germany, will take place a week later on Tuesday, April 18, or Wednesday, April 19.

Thomas Muller hilarously trolls Facebook fan over spelling blunder

Fans all around the world are surely very excited about the showdown between the two European superpowers. It is Thomas Muller who has stepped up as the Bavarians' primary offensive threat since Robert Lewandowski left for Barcelona during the summer.

The German forward has a reputation for routinely mocking opposing teams, teammates, and even supporters. After his side knocked Paris Saint-Germain and Lionel Messi from the UEFA Champions League in the last 16, he went ahead to throw shade at them.

"Against Messi, things have always gone well at all levels in terms of results. At club level, our problem was Cristiano when he was at Real Madrid, but I have all the respect in the world for Messi's performance… Individually, it was incredible. (Messi) threw the team on his back. It is not easy to play against a team like the PSG", Muller told Kicker last week.

Now, a fan was attempting to strike up a conversation with the player on social media, warning him that Manchester City would be a formidable opponent in comparison to the Ligue 1 winners and other teams. It is unknown whether the Facebook user meant to type "PSG and Benfica/Barca", but made a typing error, writing "PSG and Becca".

The 33-year-old striker, being the humorous guy that he is, used the user's typo as an opportunity to poke fun at them. "I love to play against Becca", he replied.