Juventus and Inter meet in the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia Semi-finals. This game will take place at Allianz Stadium in Torino. Two big favorites fight for a spot at the end. Here is all the detailed information about this Coppa Italia game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Juventus reached the semi-finals after winning two close games during the Round of 16 against Monza 2-1 and in the Quarter-finals against Lazio 1-0.
Inter had similar results with 2-1 against Parma (RO16) and against Atalanta 1-0 /(QF), also they have the 4th spot in the Serie A standings.
Juventus vs Inter: Kick-Off Time
Juventus and Inter play for the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia Semi-finals on Tuesday, April 4 at Allianz Stadium in Torino.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM April 5
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM April 5
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 2:00 AM April 5
Indonesia: 4:00 AM April 5
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM April 5
Malaysia: 4:00 AM April 5
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM April 5
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM April 5
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM April 5
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM April 5
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Juventus vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Brazil: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Egypt: STARZPLAY
Germany: DAZN1, DAZN
Ghana: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App
Greece: Nova Sports Prime
India: FanCode
Indonesia: Vidio, TVRI
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Canale 5
Malta: TSN3 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Norway: VG+
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport News
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium
Spain: DAZN 2, DAZN, Movistar+
Sweden: Sport Bladet Play
Switzerland: TRT Spor
United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK
United States: Paramount+