Juventus take on Inter at Allianz Stadium in Torino for the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia Semi-finals. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Juventus and Inter meet in the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia Semi-finals. This game will take place at Allianz Stadium in Torino. Two big favorites fight for a spot at the end. Here is all the detailed information about this Coppa Italia game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Juventus reached the semi-finals after winning two close games during the Round of 16 against Monza 2-1 and in the Quarter-finals against Lazio 1-0.

Inter had similar results with 2-1 against Parma (RO16) and against Atalanta 1-0 /(QF), also they have the 4th spot in the Serie A standings.

Juventus vs Inter: Kick-Off Time

Juventus and Inter play for the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia Semi-finals on Tuesday, April 4 at Allianz Stadium in Torino.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM April 5

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM April 5

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 2:00 AM April 5

Indonesia: 4:00 AM April 5

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM April 5

Malaysia: 4:00 AM April 5

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM April 5

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM April 5

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM April 5

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM April 5

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Juventus vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Brazil: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Egypt: STARZPLAY

Germany: DAZN1, DAZN

Ghana: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

India: FanCode

Indonesia: Vidio, TVRI

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Canale 5

Malta: TSN3 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Norway: VG+

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport News

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

Spain: DAZN 2, DAZN, Movistar+

Sweden: Sport Bladet Play

Switzerland: TRT Spor

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

United States: Paramount+