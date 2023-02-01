Juventus will take on Lazio at Allianz stadium in the quarterfinals of the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia. Read along to know how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Juventus vs Lazio: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022-2023 Coppa Italia in your country

Juventus’ opportunities to win the Serie A title disappeared with the sanction they received, but they are in the race for another trophy. This could be their easier path, so they need to take advantage of it. Their recent shape doesn’t suggest they are in the right way since they haven’t won in their last three league matches receiving 10 goals in that stretch.

Lazio are on the opposite side for their level of play. In Serie A they are in a four-game undefeated run with two victories. The 4-0 win they got vs Milan at home showed the Romans could cause some troubles to any team.

Juventus vs Lazio: Kick-Off Time

Juventus will go up against Lazio at Allianz stadium in the quarterfinals of the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia this Thursday, February 2.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 3)

Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (February 3)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 3)

Indonesia: 04:00 AM (February 3)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 3)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 3)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 3)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 3)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Juventus vs Lazio: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Egypt: STARZPLAY

Germany: DAZN1, DAZN

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

Indonesia: Vidio, TVRI

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Lazio Style Channel, Canale 5

Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Norway: VG+

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 3

Sweden: Sport Bladet Play

Switzerland: TRT Spor

UAE: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY

UK: Viaplay Sports 2

United States: Paramount+