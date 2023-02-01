The quarterfinals of the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia will have an excellent match in this Juventus vs Lazio. For a place in the semifinals the game will be played at Allianz stadium. Find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Juventus’ opportunities to win the Serie A title disappeared with the sanction they received, but they are in the race for another trophy. This could be their easier path, so they need to take advantage of it. Their recent shape doesn’t suggest they are in the right way since they haven’t won in their last three league matches receiving 10 goals in that stretch.
Lazio are on the opposite side for their level of play. In Serie A they are in a four-game undefeated run with two victories. The 4-0 win they got vs Milan at home showed the Romans could cause some troubles to any team.
Juventus vs Lazio: Kick-Off Time
Juventus will go up against Lazio at Allianz stadium in the quarterfinals of the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia this Thursday, February 2.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (February 3)
Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (February 3)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (February 3)
Indonesia: 04:00 AM (February 3)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 11:00 PM
Italy: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 3)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 3)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 3)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 3)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Juventus vs Lazio: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Egypt: STARZPLAY
Germany: DAZN1, DAZN
Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Greece: Nova Sports Prime
Indonesia: Vidio, TVRI
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Lazio Style Channel, Canale 5
Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Nigeria: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Norway: VG+
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 3
Sweden: Sport Bladet Play
Switzerland: TRT Spor
UAE: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY
UK: Viaplay Sports 2
United States: Paramount+