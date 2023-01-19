Keylor Navas had a tremendous collision with Cristiano Ronaldo in the friendly match between PSG and Riyadh All Stars. Check out the memes and reactions to the impact.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo took the field together one last time in the friendly match between PSG and Riyadh All Star XI in Saudi Arabia. This was the moment everyone was expecting. The encounter of two legends.

Messi was the first one to score in magnificent play in minute 3', but Riyadh All Star XI immediately answered. After many attacks led by Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese star had a tough moment with PSG's goalkeeper, Keylor Navas.

Navas tried to save a ball in the air and Cristiano Ronaldo went for the header. In that moment, the right hand of the goalkeeper produced a massive hit in the striker's face. The referee confirmed the penalty kick and Ronaldo scored. The memes and reactions took over social media.

Keylor Navas clashes with Cristiano Ronaldo: Funniest memes and reactions

After the hit by Keylor Navas to Cristiano Ronaldo, the face of the Al Nassr player got inflamed on his left side. Nevertheless, the striker took the spotlight and converted the penalty for Riyadh All Stars.