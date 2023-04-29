Nottingham Forest are in real trouble in the Premier League and Keylor Navas could have cost them a shot at salvation. Check out the details.

Nottingham Forest and Keylor Navas are in the middle of a really tough battle to maintain the category in the Premier League with teams such Leicester City, Leeds United, West Ham, Everton and Southamtpon. It’s gonna be a race until the last match of the calendar.

This Saturday, two mistakes by the goalkeeper in the final minutes of the game against Brentford could determine the club's future. Though they were winning thanks to a goal by Danilo in minute 10', then disaster arrived.

Keylor Navas failed in a free kick made by Ivan Toney in minute 82’ and then could have done more in a shot by Josh Dasilva (90+4'). Now, the situation is critical for Nottingham Forest trying to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

2022-2023 Premier League: Which teams will be relegated?

After Nottingham's Forest loss against Brentford, they only have a one-point advantage over Leicester City, two points from Everton and six points separate them of Southampton at the bottom of the table.

The problem is all of those three teams have pending matches including a crucial Leicester City vs Everton on Monday at King Power Stadium. Any result in that game will automatically send Nottingham Forest to the relegation zone.

So, these are the remaining four games for Nottingham Forest trying to stay alive in the Premier League: Southampton (direct rival in the fight to avoid relegation), Chelsea, Arsenal and Crystal Palace.