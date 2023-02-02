Kylian Mbappe had a terrible evening against Montpellier, as he had to be substituted after just 20 minutes of play for Paris Saint-Germain due to an injury. Read here to know how long is he out and whether he will miss the clash against Bayern in the Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain triumphed away against Montpellier on Wednesday despite Kylian Mbappe's poor performance, which included two missed penalties, a missed sitter, and being pulled off with an injury after only 21 minutes. The French forward had an early penalty saved, and then, after getting another chance, he watched his retake rocket off the post and miss the open goal.

However, an early first-half tackle on the 23-year-old by a Montpellier player seemed to twist his knee somewhat. He continued playing for a while after the challenge but eventually signaled to be taken off.

Less than two weeks before Paris Saint-Germain's first-leg match against Bayern in the Quarter-Finals of the UEFA Champions League, Mbappe hobbled off the field while gripping his hamstring. After only 21 minutes of play, he had to be taken off and replaced by Hugo Ekitike.

What is Kylian Mbappe's injury status with PSG?

Only two weeks remain before the Bavarians travel to the Allianz Arena for the Champions League knockout match, and it has been uncertain whether the striker will be able to heal in time for the game. On February 14, the current French champions will host the reigning German winners in the first leg of their round-of-16 matchup.

PSG have confirmed that Kylian Mbappe will not be playing in the opening leg against Bayern at the Parc des Princes. Examinations revealed that the Frenchmen had had a femoral biceps injury to their left thigh. For the next three weeks, he will remain sidelined.

This is a crucial time for Christophe Galtier's squad, since they will also be playing important games at home. On Saturday, the Parisians will host a Toulouse team that has been on a roll, and then they will face Marseille in the last 16 of the Coupe de France on Wednesday. On February 11, Monaco will be waiting for them in the league standings.