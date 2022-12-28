France, with Adrien Rabiot and Kylian Mbappe among their main players, made it all the way to the 2022 Qatar World Cup Final, where they ultimately lost to Argentina in a penalty shootout. The former has recently disclosed the specifics of his displeasure with the Paris Saint-Germain superstar.

In the same vein as four years ago in Russia, France were one of the primary favorites to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup. They made it to the finals, but an Argentine squad they were no match for crushed their dreams. Without key players, the team nonetheless performed well in Qatar in 2022. Les Bleus' campaign gained momentum, as they won every game, except against Tunisia when they were forced to use replacements.

While they made it to the championship game, they were completely outplayed by Argentina for the whole 75 minutes. They were down two goals, but thanks to a fantastic response, they were able to tie the game and force overtime. It was La Albiceleste who regained the lead after the Europeans had matched the score.

Last but not least, the penalties settled everything, awarding the South Americans their third championship in their history. Despite an injury problem that plagued the French both before and during the 2022 World Cup, Didier Deschamps' boys nevertheless had a remarkable tournament. For instance, Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot after scoring eight goals in seven games, including a hat trick in the Final.

What is it about Kylian Mbappe that annoys Adrien Rabiot?

It has recently come to light that the top player for Paris Saint-Germain has an unusual routine, and one of of his France teammates has pointed it out. Apparently, Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has joked that Kylian Mbappe "annoys" him in interviews as the squad gets ready to return to domestic play after their World Cup sorrow.

Rabiot was asked by Le Média Carré what he thinks of Mbappe who has been the subject of much media attention recently, and the 27-year-old Juventus ace has revealed some of the ways in which the World Cup Golden Boot winner has gotten under his skin.

“Kylian Mbappe really irritates me when he changes his voice for interviews. When he talks to us all together, he speaks normally, then in an interview, he changes his voice completely. I don’t know why he does it. It’s irritating and really stresses me out. I think everyone remarked on it", Rabiot said.

Some of the French players have apparently been making jokes about this in the locker room. If Rabiot can make light of the situation, it's likely that the French players have already moved on from their disappointment and are concentrating on the remainder of the season with their respective teams.