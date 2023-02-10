Lautaro Martinez had a bittersweet Qatar 2022 World Cup. He arrived as the main striker for Argentina who would help Lionel Messi to reach the ultimate goal of hoisting the trophy. However, an ankle injury made it impossible for him.That opened the door for Julian Alvarez, who had remarkable performances as the tournament's biggest surprise.

Julian Alvarez took the starting job and Lautaro Martinez became a substitute in the knockout stages. However, Martinez was crucial for Argentina in the quarterfinals by scoring the decisive penalty to eliminate the Netherlands. Then, in the extra time of the final against France, his shot saved by Hugo Lloris left Lionel Messi alone to make the 3-2.

Now, in a very shocking statement, Lautaro Martinez revealed an unexpected episode which happened in the locker room. The exact moment when Argentina knew they would win the World Cup. It wasn't Mexico and it wasn't the elimination of Brazil.

Lautaro Martinez reveals the moment when Argentina knew they would win the World Cup

A few days ago, Papu Gomez admitted that Argentina knew they would win the Qatar 2022 World Cup when Brazil were eliminated by Croatia in a thrilling match of the quarterfinals. However, during an interview with ESPN Argentina, Lautaro Martinez confessed that the team knew it way before that. The moment is a total surprise.

"I knew it when we lost against Saudi Arabia. I believe that game was crucial for us, because the fact of losing produced a sudden click in the locker room for the team and everyone who was inside that bubble. From that moment on, there were six finals for us and that's when we saw a different Argentina. We wanted to be protagonists."

Thousands of fans in Argentina believed that the players convinced themselves that the trophy was within reach only during the knockout stages. Nevertheless, Lautaro Martinez spoke loud and clear. The match with Saudi Arabia ignited an unstoppable reaction.

"The game with Saudi Arabia was a very hard hit. We needed to win the next six games or we go home. That was the mindset the next day during our training session. Those days were the key factor to become world champions. We knew the opportunity we lost in the opener. That changed everything for us."