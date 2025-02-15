Mets stars Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor make MLB’s top 10 player rankings

The New York Mets, aiming to surpass their strong performance from last season and potentially reach the coveted World Series, boast two of Major League Baseball’s brightest stars, according to MLB Network’s annual “Top 100 Right Now” list. Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto, two of the most impressive players in baseball today, were both included in the prestigious top 10.

Francisco Lindor, who ranked 25th last year, climbed to sixth after an exceptional season where he hit .273/.344/.500 with 33 home runs and 91 RBIs. His leadership both on and off the field was instrumental in the Mets’ postseason success, earning him second place in NL MVP voting, behind only Shohei Ohtani.

Juan Soto, who was acquired by the Mets at the end of last season, moved up to fourth on the list, improving from his seventh-place ranking the previous year. The young outfielder had a spectacular offensive season with the Yankees in 2024, posting a .288 batting average, an impressive .419 on-base percentage, and a .569 slugging percentage.

Soto also hit 41 home runs and drove in 109 runs, earning third place in the American League MVP voting, behind Bobby Witt Jr. and eventual winner Aaron Judge.

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets celebrates after scoring during the 1st inning of Game Six of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Other Mets players in the ranking

In addition to Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto, other Mets players received recognition on this list. Pete Alonso ranked 49th, Mark Vientos 81st, and Brandon Nimmo 91st.

Top 10 dominance

The top 10 on MLB Network’s “Top 100 Right Now” list is dominated by league stars. Shohei Ohtani was crowned the best player, followed by Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr.

