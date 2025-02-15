Buckeyes HC Ryan Day makes bold statement about his new OC ahead of the 2025 NCAAF season

After clinching the championship in the last NCAAF season, the Ohio State Buckeyes had to face significant changes within their roster. Several key departures, including that of Chip Kelly as OC, forced the program to quickly address the replacement. In this regard, Ryan Day has expressed confidence in Brian Hartline’s ability to step into the role.

In recent statements to the press, the championship-winning College Football coach expressed full confidence in what Hartline can bring to his team, even going as far as to label him the best in the country at his position.

“Now, he’s going to be coordinator. Now he’s going to call plays. That loyalty and that patience is going to pay off, and I think he’s going to be the best coordinator in the country,” Day said

Offensive coordinator Brian Hartline of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on prior to the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Wrigley Field on November 16, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

The competition for the starting QB spot after Howard’s departure

Winning the championship in the last NCAAF season set the bar high for the Ohio State Buckeyes, who will aim to defend their title. The departure of starting QB Will Howard, after declaring for the upcoming NFL Draft, leaves head coach Ryan Day with the responsibility of finding a worthy replacement to meet the challenge ahead.

In a recent interview with WBNS-TV, the championship-winning coach acknowledged that whoever ultimately fills Howard’s spot will need to stand out among his teammates during the preseason preparation, a challenge that won’t be easy.

“It’ll be a very fierce competition,” Day started. “Lincoln and Julian and then, Tavien. We’re excited to see those guys compete. We’ll chart everything and everything will be a competition. I feel like we’re going to need everybody, but I feel like there will be a lot of growth coming out of the spring and an opportunity for these guys to take it and run. It’s one thing when you’re a backup. It’s another thing when you’re actually running it.

“I’ve shared with those guys – especially with Lincoln and Julian, who were there last year – you got a chance to see a guy lead at a high level. This was the conversation leading up to the national championship game. When the national championship’s over, that’s it, Will’s done. His time’s done here. Now, you have to now take it over. You have to walk different, you’ve got to move different. You have to practice different. Everything like that. This is an opportunity now for these guys to take it and run. And Tavien, Tavien spent two weeks here, too [during the CFP], and that was great for our freshmen to see how these guys operate in the last two weeks of the season.”

Quarterback Julian Sayin #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 30, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.

Who will be the next starting QB for the Buckeyes?

Will Howard’s departure could have posed a major headache for Ryan Day heading into the future. However, the coach remains confident in the options available to replace him, though, as he made clear, they will need to earn their spot as the starter.

Based on Day’s comments, both Lincoln Kienholz and Julian Sayin appear to be the top contenders to become the Buckeyes’ new starting QB, though the decision will be made as the weeks progress.

On his part, Tavien St. Clair is seen as the next player to watch within the program. The Five-Star Plus+ prospect is believed to be destined to become the next star of the team, and could also be considered by the coach if needed.