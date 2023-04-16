Liverpool will visit Leeds this Monday, April 17 in a game valid for the Matchday 31 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Liverpool have had a season well below expectations. Quite far from the tough team they were last season, in which they fought to win all the competitions they played. This year the results were not the best and for the moment the main objective for the "Reds" is to qualify for an international cup.
For this they will need to obtain points, and in this Matchday they have a good chance of obtaining them since their rivals will be Leeds, one of the teams fighting for relegation. While of course the locals' need for points can make them a dangerous team, they haven't had great performances this season. Of course, that doesn't mean they can't surprise Liverpool, so the "Reds" shouldn't be overconfident.
Leeds vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (April 18)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 18)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (April 18)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 18)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 18)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (April 18)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (April 18)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (April 18)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Leeds vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+, GUIGO, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go, WOW
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event
Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2
South Africa: MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, TalkSport Radio UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, USA Network, NBC Sports App.