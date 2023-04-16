Leeds will receive Liverpool for the Matchday 31 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Leeds vs Liverpool: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Liverpool will visit Leeds this Monday, April 17 in a game valid for the Matchday 31 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Liverpool have had a season well below expectations. Quite far from the tough team they were last season, in which they fought to win all the competitions they played. This year the results were not the best and for the moment the main objective for the "Reds" is to qualify for an international cup.

For this they will need to obtain points, and in this Matchday they have a good chance of obtaining them since their rivals will be Leeds, one of the teams fighting for relegation. While of course the locals' need for points can make them a dangerous team, they haven't had great performances this season. Of course, that doesn't mean they can't surprise Liverpool, so the "Reds" shouldn't be overconfident.

Leeds vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time

Leeds vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

