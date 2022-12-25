Leicester and Newcastle will clash off on Monday at King Power Stadium in the 17th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Leicester and Newcastle will meet at King Power Stadium in Leicester on the Matchday 17 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Monday, December 26, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States, on fuboTV Canada in Canada, and on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

This will be their 31st league meeting. Interestingly, Newcastle United are the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 13 games so far; Leicester City have celebrated a victory 12 times to this day, and five matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on April 17, 2022, when Newcastle won 2-1 at home in Newcastle in the previous campaign. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Leicester vs Newcastle: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Cameroon: 4:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)

Costa Rica: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Ecuador: 10:00 AM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Iran: 6:30 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Japan: 12:00 AM

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Qatar: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Senegal: 3:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

South Korea: 12:00 AM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

Tanzania: 6:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 AM

Tunisia: 4:00 PM

Uganda: 6:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Leicester vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

