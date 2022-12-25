Leicester and Newcastle will meet at King Power Stadium in Leicester on the Matchday 17 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Monday, December 26, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States, on fuboTV Canada in Canada, and on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.
This will be their 31st league meeting. Interestingly, Newcastle United are the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 13 games so far; Leicester City have celebrated a victory 12 times to this day, and five matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on April 17, 2022, when Newcastle won 2-1 at home in Newcastle in the previous campaign. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Leicester vs Newcastle: Kick-off Time
Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Cameroon: 4:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)
Costa Rica: 9:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Iran: 6:30 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Japan: 12:00 AM
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Qatar: 6:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Senegal: 3:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
South Korea: 12:00 AM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
Tanzania: 6:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 AM
Tunisia: 4:00 PM
Uganda: 6:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Leicester vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN
Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport 2/HD, Sky Go, WOW
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
India: JioTV, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK
Israel: Sport 2
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN 2, Movistar+, DAZN
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv
Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, Amazon Prime Video
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, USA Network