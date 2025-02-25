We’ve reached the point in the season where every game matters, especially for teams fighting to stay in the playoff race. The Philadelphia 76ers are struggling in the NBA regular season, and Paul George didn’t hold back when addressing the team’s challenges.

The Sixers’ latest loss to the Chicago Bulls underscored just how much they miss Joel Embiid before his knee injury. With their star center having trouble with his physical condition, Philadelphia failed to get back on track, dropping to 20-37, a record that makes a playoff push seem increasingly unrealistic.

After the game, George spoke candidly about the Sixers’ current situation, delivering a blunt assessment of the team’s mentality. “We’ve shown no sign of a team that will compete. We just don’t have the habits of a champion or a playoff-contending team,” he said.

Doubling down on his concerns, George admitted the team’s playoff hopes are slipping away. “To be honest, right now it’s a little far-fetched. All we can do is work hard and try to keep going,” he added.

Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts to a 76er foul during a 110-98 LA Clippers win at Intuit Dome on November 06, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Sixers head coach sends a clear message to his players

Nick Nurse didn’t hold back after a disappointing night at Wells Fargo Center. While George was visibly frustrated with the outcome, Nurse took the opportunity to deliver a message to his team, addressing both their performance and areas that fell short. However, his words carried a more diplomatic tone.

“There are a lot of games left. We’ve got to be professional. We’ve got to go out and play. First, everybody needs to look at themselves and ask how they can be better, then figure out what they can do to help the team. Do our jobs, man,” Nurse said.

The head coach also expressed concern about the team’s energy level. “The overall vibe was really poor from the start. … There just didn’t seem to be a lot of energy, life, or urgency tonight from our guys.” His remarks suggest there are serious discussions to be had in the locker room about how the team can improve moving forward.

Sixers’ February struggles continue

George’s frustration wasn’t just about one bad night. A deeper look at the Sixers’ performance this month explains why he felt compelled to send a strong message to his teammates after their loss to the Bulls.

Philadelphia has played 10 games in February, winning just one, against the Dallas Mavericks. In only one of those matchups did they fail to reach the 100-point mark, but their biggest struggles came against the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics, who handed them their most lopsided defeats.