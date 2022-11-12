James Maddison was having the season of his life and got the call for England to play in the 2022 World Cup. Now, Leicester City's star might be out of the upcoming tournament at Qatar.

James Maddison was ready to fulfill his dream of playing in the World Cup. So far, the 25-year old wing forward is having a spectacular season with Leicester City. In the 2022-2023 Premier League, Maddison has 7 goals and 4 assists in only 13 games. Gareth Southgate took notice of that and announced him in England's 26-man squad for Qatar 2022.

In 2014, Maddison got his first opportunity with Coventry City. Two years later, on February 2016, Norwich City paid his transfer fee, but, the forward was loaned back to Coventry. Then, in August of that year, James Maddison was loaned, yet again, to play for Aberdeen in Scotland.

Undoubtedly, the breakthrough moment for James Maddison came in the 2017-2018 season when he returned to Norwich City and became the best player of the team. That's why on the summer of 2018, Leicester City got him. This semester he had been just phenomenal with the Foxes, but, Maddison could miss the World Cup in Qatar with England.

Will James Maddison miss the World Cup with England?

In an incredible and unfortunate turn of events, James Maddison scored the first goal for Leicester City (8’) on this Saturday's Premier League matchup with West Ham. Then, just 17 minutes after that, the forward had to leave the pitch because of what seemed to be a hamstring injury.

Now, England will have to wait for how serious is the final medical diagnosis. The Three Lions make their debut in the 2022 World Cup on November 21 against Iran. If Maddison is out because of his injury, manager Gareth Southgate will have the chance to replace him. Though the 26-man squad has been announced, FIFA allows changes if a player gets a serious injury. That can be done 24 hours before the first game of the tournament.