MLB News: Eddie Rosario reveals how he decided to sign with the Dodgers after leaving the Braves

Eddie Rosario’s story with the Atlanta Braves has come to an end once again. He is now part of the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he will try to earn a spot. According to a video he shared during spring training, the decision to move to LA was an easy one for him.

Eddie Rosario made it clear to Dodgers Nation that joining the team was an easy choice, praising the team’s winning culture and talent. Coming off a championship season, Los Angeles offered him an opportunity to contribute to a top-tier roster. “They’ve got the best player in the world,” Rosario said, emphasizing his excitement to compete and earn a spot.

Whether Rosario makes the MLB Opening Day roster remains uncertain, as his fate may depend on James Outman’s spring performance. Outman has struggled at the plate, which could open a path for Rosario, but he still faces competition from Chris Taylor for a bench role. His experience and power bat give him an edge, but he’ll need a strong spring to secure his place.

It’s worth noting that Rosario is currently on a minor league contract, with no guaranteed money from the Dodgers. His last professional contract was with the Braves for $740,000, which is quite low for a player who once earned $5 million per season.

Dodgers Acquire Veteran Talent with Eddie Rosario

Eddie Rosario brings a decade of MLB experience to the Los Angeles Dodgers, having played for the Twins, Guardians, Braves, and Nationals. Over his 10-year career, he has accumulated 1,063 hits, 201 home runs, and 583 RBIs while maintaining a .262 batting average. His most productive years came in Minnesota, where he hit 119 home runs across six seasons, and in Atlanta, where he played a key role in their 2021 World Series run.

Despite a challenging 2024 season split between Atlanta and Washington, Rosario remains a versatile outfielder with a history of clutch performances. His time in Atlanta included a stellar 2021 NLCS, earning him MVP honors for his postseason heroics. Now with the Dodgers, he looks to bounce back and add depth to a star-studded roster, bringing power and experience to their lineup.